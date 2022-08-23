Systematic Financial Management LP Has $18.87 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,801 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.40% of Innoviva worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Innoviva by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of INVA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,247. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $962.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

