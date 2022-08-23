Systematic Financial Management LP Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 443.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,351 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of United Fire Group worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at $749,412.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Fire Group Price Performance

UFCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of UFCS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,955. The company has a market cap of $740.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

