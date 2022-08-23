Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 55,160 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.78% of Miller Industries worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 61,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MLR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,567. The firm has a market cap of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.94. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Miller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.