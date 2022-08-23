Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 33,696 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,696 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Hibbett worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 104.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,986 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 250.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.89. 2,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,770. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $787.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

