Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 8,047 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dana were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dana by 52.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 319,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Dana Price Performance

DAN traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. 6,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

