Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $46.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.
Tapestry Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 31.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Tapestry by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 390,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 107,740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,531 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 186,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
