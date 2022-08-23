TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average is $264.25. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

