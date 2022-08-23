TCTC Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,750 over the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZR stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

