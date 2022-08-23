TCTC Holdings LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $368.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.35. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $174,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $174,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,995 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,972. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

