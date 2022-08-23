TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.43. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

