TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 275 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $342.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.21. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,624 shares of company stock valued at $28,615,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

