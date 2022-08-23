TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 459 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,196 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VMware by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,392 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

