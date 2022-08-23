Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 3.1%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 81,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
