Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 3.1%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 81,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,083,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,727,000 after acquiring an additional 617,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,658 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,172 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

