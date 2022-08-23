Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $895.00

Shares of Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 895 ($10.81) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 2850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.84.

Tetragon Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

