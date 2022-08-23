Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.