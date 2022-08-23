TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $115.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.
TFI International Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TFI International stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $120.50.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
