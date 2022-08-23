TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19.

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE:TFII traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TFI International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1,700.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.