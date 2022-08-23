The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after buying an additional 1,119,428 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,015,000 after buying an additional 801,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.84. 29,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,914. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

