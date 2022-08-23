The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stake Cut by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,765 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.14% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $1,420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $41,939,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

