The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

NYSE GUT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 78,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,664. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.