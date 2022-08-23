The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock valued at $28,615,893. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $339.84. 22,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,812. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

