The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.69. 79,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,624. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

