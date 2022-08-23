The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) CAO Lande Rashida La Sells 30,000 Shares

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lande Rashida La also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,113,000 after acquiring an additional 341,698 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

