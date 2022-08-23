The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $231,815.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,566,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,648,729.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of TOI remained flat at $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Stories

