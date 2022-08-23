The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

NASDAQ PNTG remained flat at $16.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,485. The company has a market cap of $486.10 million, a PE ratio of -166.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stephens lowered The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 128,548 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 146.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 56,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

