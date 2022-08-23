The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,638 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 5.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $261,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.36. The company had a trading volume of 144,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,821. The company has a market capitalization of $349.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average is $149.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,115 shares of company stock worth $36,927,122. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

