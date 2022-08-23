The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 337,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.12. 14,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,235. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

