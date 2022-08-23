The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

