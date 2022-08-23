The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams Companies by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Williams Companies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. 119,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,562,186. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

