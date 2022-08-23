Thomas A. Glaser Sells 39,503 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.3 %

Tapestry stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. 3,571,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,801. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.