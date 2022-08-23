Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Tops $0.0004

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $314,401.23 and $148,875.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00075091 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

