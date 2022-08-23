Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 5.1% Higher

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $107,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.