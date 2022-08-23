Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 5.1% Higher

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $107,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
