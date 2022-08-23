TON Token (TON) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

TON Token (TON) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. TON Token has a market cap of $15.87 million and $31,714.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TON Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,321.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078919 BTC.

About TON Token

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.

Buying and Selling TON Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.