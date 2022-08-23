Tornado Cash Price Reaches $9.06 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $9.06 or 0.00042253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

