Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 20,423 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 465% compared to the average volume of 3,613 put options.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.41. 40,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day moving average is $209.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

