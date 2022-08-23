Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOLWF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

TOLWF opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

