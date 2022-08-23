trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $2.10 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRVG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,240. The company has a market cap of $554.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

trivago Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,674,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 564,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in trivago by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 393,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 91.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 21.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.