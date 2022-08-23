TRONbetDice (DICE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $17.39 Million

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $17.39 million and approximately $15,150.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TRONbetDice

DICE is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

