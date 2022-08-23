Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

TROX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Tronox Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TROX opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. Tronox has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tronox by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 219,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tronox by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Tronox by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

