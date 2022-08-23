TrueChain Price Hits $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $217,478.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,552.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00165961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003868 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033692 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

