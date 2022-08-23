Truist Financial Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $29.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 24,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.55. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 104,825 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.