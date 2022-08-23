Truist Financial Lowers Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $21.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 245.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 252.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. Research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 36,876 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

