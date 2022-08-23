Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $35,101,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 360,275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,041 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.83. 1,133,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,965,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.