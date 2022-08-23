Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,498. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

