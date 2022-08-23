Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,196 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $76,213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 234,905 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 567,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after acquiring an additional 678,504 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

