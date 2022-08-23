Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.35. 78,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,049. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

