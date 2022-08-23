Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Atkore by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Atkore by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,577. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $123.53.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.