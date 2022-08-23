Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.34. 88,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,771. The company has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

