Tycoon Market Cap Tops $720,263.99 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $720,263.99 and approximately $34,623.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075133 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

Buying and Selling Tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

