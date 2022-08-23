Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $225.00

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 226.46 ($2.74), with a volume of 668486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.50 ($2.77).

Tyman Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 290.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.69.

Tyman Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyman

About Tyman

In related news, insider Helen Clatworthy bought 6,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($24,003.84).

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

